SKILLED knitters have created a colourful poppy display at Eden Camp to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.

The poppies have been created by knitters from all over the UK, who have spent the last six months, creating beautiful hand made creations, that have now been put on display at the museum, to commemorate the fallen.

Eden Camp Modern History Theme Museum is a large Second World War-related museum near Malton in North Yorkshire in England.

It occupies a former Second World War prisoner-of-war camp of 33 huts. After the prisoners left, the camp was used for storage and then abandoned.

Its grounds then became overgrown. As the museum was being set up, much clearing, as well as repair and renovation of the buildings, was required.