THE weather is expected to remain showery and unsettled over the coming days in York and across the region.
Showers will become increasingly frequent throughout the evening, with a spell of more heavy and persistent rain developing overnight.
Meanwhile, tomorrow will start brightly, with some sunny spells, however the rain will become more showery during the afternoon, allowing some bright spells to develop.
As the week goes on it will become breezy and cooler on Tuesday, with cloud and rain being replaced by sunshine and showers.