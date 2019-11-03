YORK business week begins later this month.

The yearly event - organised by City of York Council - will begin on November 11 and allows businesses, however small or big, to showcase their talents and celebrate their achievements.

Now in its eight year, the weeklong event – organised by Make it York - features a wide range of business-focused seminars, informative events, networking opportunities and award ceremonies.

The week opens with an all-day business conference taking place at York Racecourse.

City of York Council has also had a hand in curating several events during the week, focused around sustainability, the economy and skills.

Cllr Andrew Waller, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming some big local and national names in the industry to this year’s events including Biovale, Hiscox, Nestlé and the Centre for Cities. We have an amazing breadth of talent to offer their experiences and advice to York businesses. The events are free and we encourage everyone to sign up and take advantage of the week long events here in York.”

Put together by the Economic Growth and Skills teams, these six events not only aim to be informative and engaging, but will also provide businesses of all sizes with a series of vital insights.

With this year’s York Business Week just around the corner, starting on Monday 11 November, here is an outline of what to expect during the week from City of York Council.