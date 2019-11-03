EMERGENCY services are currently attending a crash in Hull Road.

The incident is believed to have happened just after 10 am today (November 3).

Station Manager for Acomb Fire Service Tony Walker said: "York and Acomb crews currently dealing with a road traffic collision on a hull road in the city. Injuries yet unknown but not believed to be serious."

Hull Road is closed in both directions due to the crash.

Buses are being diverted. First York says that all number 8 and 10 services are being diverted via Greendykes Avenue, University Road, and Field Lane in both directions.

Services currently not in use are Badger Hill, Black Bull/Tang Hall Lane, and the Bees Wing pub.

More to follow.