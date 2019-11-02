LOCAL football team, Elvington Harriers Under 16s, are celebrating the start of their tenth and final season together as a junior team, with new sponsors, York-based process engineering solutions company, ISF. The sponsorship marks the fifth club to receive support from ISF this season as part of its community drive.
ISF has a long history of supporting local sporting teams to help youngsters in communities across the region learn key skills that can help them in the workplace. Over 16 teams have been sponsored by ISF in the last 25 years including most recently Elvington Harriers, Bishop Wilton Netball, Dunnington Tennis Club, Dunnington Cricket Club, and Strensall AFC.
Iain Scott, Managing Director, ISF, said: “Providing opportunities for young people to learn transferable key skills such as teamwork and communication in team sports is vital. It helps them during education and particularly in the workplace which is something I’m passionate about and what we look for when we take new apprentices into the business. We’re very proud to be able to support local clubs like the Harriers and consider it a great way for us to give back to the community. We wish the Elvington Harriers and all the other teams we support all the best this season!”
Ian Leigh, Manager, Elvington Harriers Under 16s, said: “I am really delighted that ISF came forward and decided to support us in this our final season together – it means we get to play another year of quality football before the lads go their separate ways.”
ISF provides materials handling and process engineering solutions to the animal feed, food, and bulk handling industries.