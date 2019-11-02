LOCAL football team, Elvington Harriers Under 16s, are celebrating the start of their tenth and final season together as a junior team, with new sponsors, York-based process engineering solutions company, ISF. The sponsorship marks the fifth club to receive support from ISF this season as part of its community drive.

ISF has a long history of supporting local sporting teams to help youngsters in communities across the region learn key skills that can help them in the workplace. Over 16 teams have been sponsored by ISF in the last 25 years including most recently Elvington Harriers, Bishop Wilton Netball, Dunnington Tennis Club, Dunnington Cricket Club, and Strensall AFC.