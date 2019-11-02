CLIMATE change protesters have sent 30,000 letters to local residents, inviting them to take part in a Citizens’ Assembly on climate change.
Linda Doyle, Extinction Rebellion’s Citizens’ Assembly spokesperson, said: “This is a great first step towards real democracy in the UK, an important opportunity for ordinary people from across the UK to learn the truth about the impacts of the climate and ecological emergency, and discuss how to address it.”
“But waiting 30 years to reach zero net carbon emissions is a death sentence to people around the world and in the UK – it gives us a higher chance of breaching irreversible tipping points as the climate breaks down and it only serves short term ‘business as usual’.
“We will need many more Citizens’ Assemblies in order to give the UK public a proper chance to design the future they want for themselves, their families and communities. Getting input from the public is absolutely essential since it’s all of our lives on the line.”
Meanwhile, at a City of York Council meeting on Thursday (October 31), Extinction Rebellion told councillors that “we need to stand united” to protect Askham Bog from plans to build homes on neighbouring land - and called for the land around the bog to be turned into a protected nature reserve.
Last week the group staged a lantern protest at the Askham Bog site.
