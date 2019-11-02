A mother has spoken about her battle with Pancreatic Cancer - after a recent survey suggests over 50 per cent of residents in Yorkshire know 'almost nothing' about the disease.

According to a recent survey by the charity Pancreatic Cancer Action, residents in Yorkshire have low knowledge of Pancreatic Cancer, with 57 per cent knowing ‘almost nothing’ about the disease - and 71 per cent of residents also unable to name a single symptom.

Pancreatic cancer is the UK’s 5th biggest cancer killer.

Jean Clark, from York, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2013.

She went to see her doctor with extreme backache, acid reflux and pain when eating, as well as experiencing weight loss.

Her doctor was concerned and sent her for an endoscopy, followed by a CT scan which sadly showed a mass on her pancreas. A further scan showed that the cancer had not spread but that Jean’s tumour was inoperable.

She said: "Telling my two sons and daughters-in-law the news was painful beyond words. I started planning for the worst, getting my affairs in order, making a will and telling my friends the news.

"Strangely once this was done I felt easier and started concentrating on the fight ahead.”

Jean was given chemotherapy and radiotherapy in the hope to shrink the tumour enough for surgery – currently the only cure of pancreatic cancer, causing her to lose 5kg in one week.

She had a break from treatment over Christmas 2013 and had decided that if her tumour had spread, or not reduced in size, she would stop the medication.

Thankfully, the CT scan showed the best possible news that the tumour had shrunk by 6mm.

A further CT scan in May 2014 revealed a further decrease in the size of a tumour.

Jean has been stable since and has regular blood tests, as well as visiting her oncologist to check on the tumour.

She added: “Since my treatment finished I have slowly got back to a near-normal life. I love spending time with my three grandchildren and take every couple of UK breaks each year.

"I see my friends as often as possible and love walking and reading. My time is taken up with raising awareness for pancreatic cancer and I have done fundraising and awareness stands in my area.

"I don't think about my diagnosis too much, as long as I am well I will carry on raising awareness and enjoying the time I have left.”