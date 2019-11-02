THE winner of the Great British Bake Off 2019 is in York all afternoon.
David Atherton - from Whitby - will be at Waterstones has been signing copies of the Great British Bake Off Big Book of Amazing Cakes at the Waterstones in Coney Street from 12 pm.
Hundreds of people have been queuing outside the store all day to get their books signed.
The 36-year-old is an international health advisor and triumphed in the final on Tuesday - despite never being crowned star baker through the series.
He impressed judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with his showstopper picnic basket of cakes, breads, and biscuits that looked like a wedge of blue cheese, sausage rolls, and peaches.
And he was praised for his calm attitude - with Prue Leith saying he had never lost his temper during the challenges and is always "very neat and organised".
Several residents queuing up to get their books signed said that they were "very excited to meet him".