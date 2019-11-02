YORKSHIRE Ambulance Service is reminding everyone to stay safe during Bonfire Night celebrations taking place over the next few days.

Every year the ambulance service is called to patients who are injured by fireworks or bonfire-related incidents.

Dr Julian Mark, Executive Medical Director at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “During the next few days, and especially over the weekend, our staff will be responding to patients with injuries ranging from minor burns to more serious, life-threatening conditions.

“When used properly fireworks are generally safe and accidents are avoidable, but if safety precautions are not followed they can cause terrible injuries.

“We want everyone to have fun, but always recommend that people go along to professionally organised public fireworks displays. If you are planning to host your own event, please ensure that safety is your main priority so that everyone is aware of dangers and takes the necessary precautions.”

In the event of an accident with fireworks or bonfires you need to act quickly.

Northern Powergrid, the company which powers everyday life for 8 million people across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, is also reminding local people to be bright sparks this bonfire night and stay away from substations and power lines when setting off fireworks during the Guy Fawkes celebrations.

The electricity distributor, which delivers electricity to 3.9 million homes and businesses, wants to ensure local people are fully aware of potential dangers, which could spoil their evening or even result in serious or fatal injuries, if they set off fireworks or light bonfires anywhere near their local electricity network.

Geoff Earl, Northern Powergrid's director of health, safety and environment, said: "We always recommend going to organised displays in your local community rather than setting off your own fireworks - but if you do – please take a few minutes to check your surroundings first and make sure you're well away from our overhead power lines or substations.

"Building bonfires anywhere near the electricity network can be extremely dangerous with power lines on wooden poles carrying voltages of 132,000 volts. Remember electricity can jump gaps - a badly placed bonfire could reduce vital clearance distances."