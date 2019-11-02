A LOCAL candle company has been crowned the best vegan candles in the UK.

The small business, The York Candle Company, was crowned the Best Vegan Candles at last week's VegfestUK vegan award ceremony in London.

The York Candle Company - which is run by Matthew Chalk and Yvonne Blenkinsop, who make all of their stock in their kitchen in Holgate, York - beat 18 other independent stores around the UK to take home the coveted prize.

The company's candles are also stocked at various National Trust properties, as well as in independent shops around York - The Bishy Weigh on Bishopthorpe Road, The Stonegate Living Compnay on Stonegate and the Giftery and Shop of Small Changes on Burton Stone Lane.

Owner, Yvonne, said: "When we found out that we had been nominated for this award we were delighted, as we were shortlisted alongside some much bigger companies than ourselves. To have won is an incredible feeling!". The awards have been running annually since 2007 and recognise excellence in the ever expanding vegan market.

"Best Vegan Candles is a new award for 2019, and was presented alongside 18 other categories. The shortlist was chosen from the nominees, then the winners were decided by public voting.

"It means so much to us that our customers have taken the time to vote for us" said Matthew.

"We started our business in 2016 and have built up a loyal customer base who keep coming back to us, which inspires us to work harder to achieve more for them".

