ESSENTIAL Government funding for the York Central development may not be announced until after January 31 next year thanks to the general election, councillors fear.

But City of York Council leader Keith Aspden sought to reassure people, saying the level of risk to the scheme is at the lowest level it has been for the past 40 years.

An announcement on £77.1 million of government funding from the Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) is expected imminently. Some of the other grants for the scheme are dependent on York’s bid for HIF funding.

A decision was due in March. It was then pushed back to the autumn.

Senior councillors have recently agreed to put £2.275 million towards keeping the project going while they wait for an announcement on the funding and to make progress on the first phase of the plans.

Speaking at a council meeting, Cllr Jonny Crawshaw asked: “Given that we’ve got a general election we’re unlikely to hear an announcement on HIF before December 12.

“I would posit that we’re unlikely to hear an announcement before January 31. How far are you prepared to extend the council’s risk in keeping the York Central development moving forward?”

And Cllr Martin Rowley said: “The leader says that he’s pleased that York Central has received enterprise zone status.

“This was achieved four years ago. Can he say which year he expects businesses to move into York Central so that this status has some real benefits?”

Cllr Aspden said the site can only be developed for housing and businesses once the government funding is received.

He added: “The level of risk we currently have is at the lowest level for the past 40 years.

“Obviously as a council we manage a wide variety of risks on an ongoing basis. That doesn’t mean that we don’t do projects and continue to progress them to get those wider economic and housing benefits that are really important.

“We need to all work to unlock that HIF funding.”

He said if the council did not successfully secure the money, the authority would work with the landowners involved to “make sure that we get a benefit from the site”.