THE results from the latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) survey show that patients say care at Harrogate District Hospital is better than most others.
When asked to score their overall experience in the emergency department, patients who had received care rated the trust at 8.5 out of 10.
Dr Matt Shepherd, lead consultant in the emergency department, said: “It’s really pleasing to see what patients think about us and I’m delighted that we continue to perform well as a department.”
Areas where the hospital’s emergency department rated better than other trusts included waiting times and the overall length of patient visits.
Patients felt they had enough time to discuss their condition with their doctor or nurse, and that if a family member wanted to speak to a doctor, they had the opportunity to do so. They felt that they were involved as much as they wanted to be in decisions about their care and treatment.
They also said that staff members explained why tests were needed in an understandable way.