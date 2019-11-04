YORK should not underestimate the contribution that live music venues make to the city - an events promoter told the council.

Harkirit Boparai from The Crescent - which could be under threat from a residential development next door to the site - said people travel from all over the country to see gigs at the venue.

He said live music boosts the economy - with visitors staying in hotels and eating at the city’s restaurants - and added that they also improve York’s reputation for culture.

Mr Boparai told councillors: “Research stated York was the most culturally vibrant city for its size in Europe. Without independent, creative entrepreneurs driving forward the music scene, would the city still be getting these kinds of accolades?

“The Crescent was started by a group of independent promoters in the wake of the Duchess closing and Stereo shutting.

“Since then we’ve lost The Woolpack Inn and The Falcon Tap and shadows hang over Fibbers.

“Our venue is surrounded by developers on three sides and recently a planning application has been submitted for the nursery next door to be converted into flats, which would undoubtedly lead to sound complaints and threaten our existence.”

Clara Cullen from the national Music Venue Trust also urged councillors to better protect clubs.

She said The Crescent “taps into the Zeitgeist of the city”, adding: “The innovative and varied nature of the programme is an example to all grassroots music venues of good practice and a great night out.

“York should be deeply proud of The Crescent.”

She added that artists including Isaac Gracie, Texas and Benjamin Zephaniah have all performed at The Crescent.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of a motion calling for the creation of a York Music Venues Network that would be involved in decisions made by the council.