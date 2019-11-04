A GP practice is going green - in a bid to reduce their impact on the environment.
The Old School Medical Practice Group - which has surgeries in Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe - is trying to reduce its carbon emissions by recycling more waste and purchasing sustainable products.
Dr Rumina Önaç, who is leading the project, said: “We embarked on this journey after realising the NHS's impact on the planet - it produces more carbon emissions than all of the planes leaving Heathrow airport.
"We have really enjoyed working out creative ways to maximise the health and wellbeing of our patients and staff whilst reducing our carbon footprint, and would encourage other practices across York to sign up to the Green Impact for Health project to improve our corner of the world in this climate emergency."
Staff have even started a blog on their website, charting their green journey. Find out more at osmp.co.uk/blog.