BUSINESS leaders from across York attended a networking breakfast to back of a programme helping families to have access to venues in the city.
The aim of the networking breakfast, held at the Grand Opera House, was to inform businesses in the city how they could support the Big Futures Foundation (BFF) and its service users.
Claire Douglas, founder of BFF, said: “The support local York business leaders have given Big Futures Foundation families has been overwhelming.
“It means we’ll be able to take BFF children and their families to sites and venues in York they often don’t have access to due to cost and lack of transport.”
The guests included The Lord Mayor of York, who gave a speech to the 40 attendees.
Ex-teacher, Claire, added: “It’s important for children of all backgrounds to have a broad and varied experience of their local culture. To be able to learn from their surroundings and understand how they fit in to their city.”
The event was sponsored by York Dungeon.