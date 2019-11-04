RESIDENTS in Tadcaster are being invited to a drop-in event about Environment Agency plans to step up flood defences in the town.

Dozens of businesses and homes in the centre of Tadcaster suffered devastating flooding in late December 2015 when the River Wharfe overtopped its banks, following prolonged and heavy rainfall in its catchment.

The Government announced in September that it was awarding £9 million for flood defence improvements which, along with money from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership and a previous Government grant, means the agency can now develop a new flood defence scheme.

An agency spokesman said it now wanted to invite people to give their views and ask questions.

Robin Derry, of the agency, said: “There’s a lot of work to be done between now and the building of a successful flood scheme for the town.

“Success will not only be a scheme that better protects the town and its residents and businesses but one that is acceptable to the community.

“This drop-in is an opportunity for people to talk to us about how they feel the scheme should progress.”

*The drop-in is being held at The Barn in St Joseph’s Street from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday.