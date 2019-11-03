A MAJOR new food store with a difference is set to open its doors in York on Tuesday (November 5).

The Food Warehouse store, located in Clifton Moor, York, is owned by the Supermarket giants Iceland Food Group.

The wholesale store will provide a selection of products that can be bought in bulk by York residents.

The organisation said that it has invested more than £750,000 to bring the new store to York and has also created 30 new jobs - which are being advertised on the company’s website.

Successful applicants will be trained in all aspects of the store operation, with the potential to work up to management level.

Lee Carroll, recruitment manager for the company, said it was an exciting time to join the company, which had a number of schemes available to help ambitious employees achieve their goals.

Kristian Barrett, operations director for The Food Warehouse, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our new store in York.

“The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”

Launched five years ago, The Food Warehouse now has more than 100 stores across Britain - and the company said it has further growth plans for the year ahead.

It promotes itself as offering the convenience of bulk buying frozen, chilled, fresh, branded grocery and homeware goods across more than 3,000 product lines.

The new store, which will also have a car park, promises to “provide the value and convenience of a wholesale store without the need for membership”.

Every customer who visits the store on the opening day can enter a free prize draw to be in with a chance of winning a selection of prizes, including home appliances.

The store will also run ‘When It’s Gone, It’s Gone’ deals on a selection of homeware items.