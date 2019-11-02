A YORK bar and restaurant will be hosting a festive wreath-making masterclass to kick start Christmas celebrations.

The two hour class will be hosted at the private dining room at Cosy Club, in Fossgate, by wreath-making specialist Louise Brown, who will be taking guests through all the steps to create the Christmas decoration.

The materials for the wreath will be provided by Louise, including: a moss wreath ring, fragrant eucalyptus, pine, fir, dried cinnamon, fruit slices, ribbons and fairy lights.

For £60, guests can enjoy a glass of prosecco upon arrival, the wreath making class, a three-course meal from the Christmas menu and a glass of house wine. All materials for the wreaths will also be included in the ticket price.

The wreath-making class will take place on Sunday, November 23, from 6.30pm until 9.30pm

Tickets can be booked at: https://cosyclub.co.uk/event/festive-wreath-making-class-dinner-york/

The Christmas menu at Cosy Club includes pan-fried salmon fillet with mash, buttered spinach and lobster & prosecco sauce and the Norfolk turkey & smoked bacon pie with pigs in blankets and mash.

To view the full menu, visit: https://cosyclub.co.uk/menus/