A NATIONAL Trust store in York will celebrate its 50th anniversary next week.

The shop, in Goodramgate, first opened its doors in November 1969 - and apart from a few coats of paint, externally it has changed little.

Francesca Langford, manager at the store, said: “The team that work here today are very proud to be a central part of the York retail community and to be part of a team that has been serving local residents and visitors to the city for half a century.

“The inside of the shop has changed beyond recognition, keeping up with fashions of the time and the archives feel like a time capsule.

“It’s interesting to see the photograph from 1969 show along with a shop, the building was also an information centre”

To mark the celebrations of the 50-year milestone in a changing landscape on the high street, from Monday to Friday there will be free samples to taste and 20% off selected lines with offers changing daily.

Several items on sale are exclusive to National Trust shops - inspired by the places in the care of the charity. Other products are locally sourced from Yorkshire artists and suppliers.

There will be the opportunity meet some of the producers over the course of next week, with discounts offered on their wares.

The store has had many owners over the decades - it was once a draper's shop owned by former railway king, George Hudson.

Stepping further back in time, the archway marked one of four entrances to York’s sacred Minster precinct, with timbers dating back to the late 12th century. It is the only one remaining today.

The National Trust is a conservation charity founded in 1895 by three people who saw the importance of our nation’s heritage and open spaces and wanted to preserve them.