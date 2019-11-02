A GRAPHICS company in York is marking its first seven months in business with an official opening event in aid of BBC Children in Need.
FASTSIGNS York is hosting a number of events at its site in Pocklington on November 13 as part of BBC Children in Need 2019 Appeal Week.
Owners Sarah Bradshaw and Ian Ellis said that it would be a super way to make their opening event even more memorable and of greater value to the wider community.
During the course of the event there will be a number of fundraising activities taking place, including the opportunity to sponsor a duck for the annual BBC Children in Need Duck Race Sweepstake.
Ian Ellis, director of FASTSIGNS York, said: “Organisations such as Snappy in York, Ryedale Special Families based in Malton, the Hinge Centre in Bridlington and York Mind are all projects which will benefit from our fundraising efforts.
"Together we can help support and change lives.”