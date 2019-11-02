TWO pistols that belonged to a First World War soldier killed in the trenches are to go on show in a York museum - after they were discovered in a plastic bag.

The York Army Museum, in Tower Street, York, received some unexpected but welcome news from Warwickshire West and West Mercia Police on Wednesday, when officers offered to donate the weapons.

The two pistols, which originally belonged to East Yorkshire Regiment officer Henry Keith Sanger - who died at the age of 20 during the 1918 Battle of Hazebrouck in France - were taken in by a firearms team in the Midlands back in May.

The force had been handed the weapons by the serviceman’s relatives.

Great nephew of the Second Lieutenant, Peter Holt, found the weapons in a supermarket plastic bag after his mother died in May and was shocked at the find.

Mr Holt said: “She had kept them hidden for years, I guess they were of sentimental value to her. On finding them in her house, I immediately handed them over to the police.

“My grandfather John, Keith’s brother, often talked with tears in his eyes about his beloved sibling who was killed in the trenches.”

After consultation with Simon Laithwaite, Warwickshire and West Midlands Firearms Enquiry and Explosives Liaisons Officer, Mr Holt and his cousin Tom Butler visited York Army Museum to hand the pistols over to trustees.

Mr Laithwaite, who established contact with Alan Bartlett and Dr Paul Wilcock of the York museum to figure out what could be done, said that a display at the museum would be a fitting tribute.

He said: “I am grateful for this donation, the last thing I wanted was for them to be destroyed.”

A display dedicated to Second Lieutenant Sanger is scheduled to be unveiled later this month.