A MAN has been arrested in connection with the death of a resident at a York homeless centre.

Paul Allen, 51, died at the Changing Lives centre in Union Terrace on October 8.

North Yorkshire Police said his death appeared to be drug-related and a 46-year-old local man had been arrested in connection with his death.

"He has been released under investigation while police inquiries continue," added a spokesman.

A spokesperson from Changing Lives said it could confirm that a resident at its centre in Union Terrace had sadly passed away.

“We are deeply saddened by this death and our thoughts and sympathy are with their immediate family," they said.

“We are liaising with police to assist them with their ongoing investigation, therefore we are unable to make any further statements at this stage.”

Changing Lives says on its website that it provides accommodation for 39 men men who have experienced homelessness at its Union Terrace site, emergency accommodation via hospital discharge and a wide range of support services.

*Mr Allen's funeral will take place at York Crematorium at 12.20pm on Monday November 11.