A WELL-KNOWN historical children’s author took part in a book signing yesterday to encourage youngsters to engage with York’s history.

DIG York hosted the book signing with Terry Deary, one of the writers of the well-known Horrible Histories book series. The books offer a fun way for children to learn about certain periods in UK history.

The book signing, at St Saviour's Church, York, was based around Terry’s book, The Rotten Romans. The book features various stories, facts, games and recipes to help young readers to learn about the Roman age in the UK.

Visitors were given a free copy of The Rotten Romans to be signed by Terry as well as the chance to chat to the famous author. They were also given the chance to visit DIG’s newest exhibition - ‘Life and Death Eboracum’. The exhibition features Roman artefacts which were uncovered over four decades of excavation.

DIG York is a hands on archaeological adventure giving children the chance to become trainee diggers and uncover artefacts from 2,000 years of the city’s history.