A ROBBER who attacked two shop staff late at night and threatened to kill them has been jailed for more than three years.

Gary Smithies, 30, threw a beer bottle at the first and hit the second with it in Co-op’s store in Paragon Street, central York.

“He said he had come out of prison and if he didn’t get any cash, the shop assistants would die,” said Keith Allen, prosecuting.

To get him out of the shop, they handed over £20.

For Smithies, Sean Smith said: “It was the action very much of a desperate man in drink. He is a young man and he was in the grip of drinking that particular day.”

Smithies, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to robbery, stealing chocolate, beer and biscuits from the store and assaulting an emergency officer.

He was jailed for three years and four months at York Crown Court.

Mr Allen said Smithies was so drunk when he entered the store at 10.55pm on August 4, staff couldn’t understand what he was saying.

They saw him hide some biscuits from the display under his jacket.

He picked up four bottles of Budweiser and a chocolate bar which he started eating and approached the till.

The first shop assistant managed to grab the bottle when Smithies threw it at him.

Hoping to coax him out of the store, the second said they would give him some money, but Smithies swung a bottle at his head which the second man blocked with his arm.

Both told the court in victim personal statements they were affected by the incident.

After he was arrested and put in a police cell, Smithies kicked a police officer causing him pain and discomfort.

He was on licence at the time, having been recently released from prison.

Last October, he was jailed for six months for breaching the terms of the sex offenders' register and possessing heroin. At the time, he had been subject to a suspended prison sentence.

Mr Smith said Smithies was remorseful for the robbery, which had not been planned. He was getting help for psychiatric problems on remand in prison.