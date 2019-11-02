A DOG owner has been jailed for more than five years for stabbing and slashing an ex-soldier who asked him to clean up his pet's mess.

Kevan Harold Wood’s attack caused the victim, a long-serving Gulf veteran, to suffer a relapse of the post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) he had been diagnosed with shortly after leaving the Army, York Crown Court heard.

“Without warning the defendant stabbed him twice in the side,” said Louise Pryke, prosecuting. Wood also slashed the victim’s arm and elbow.

Wood, 61, who was living at Jamie’s Cragg Holiday Park, Welburn, between Malton and York, where the incident happened, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and was jailed for five years and eight months.

Ms Pryke said Wood had caused problems on the caravan park because he let his dog roam loose and foul the area.

On August 3, both Wood and the victim had been to a barbecue at the site.

At 8pm, the victim and his family had been chatting with friends when Wood’s dog fouled in front of them.

The veteran asked Wood if he would clean up the mess.

Wood grabbed the dog and took it away, but five minutes later returned and told the victim: “Get yourself down here.”

Then he stabbed him in front of children before being restrained and disarmed.

The victim was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with two stab wounds in his abdomen, a 4cm slash on his arm and a 3cm slash on his elbow.

In a victim personal statement, he said he and his wife had always enjoyed the peaceful atmosphere when they visited their static caravan at the park.

“We are now scared to go back there,” he said.

He had served 24 years with the Royal Irish Regiment including in Northern Ireland, and with treatment, had managed to get over his PTSD.

But it had reoccurred following Wood’s attack.

“It is feared now my treatment may have been in vain,” he said.

For Wood, Neal Kutte said: “It is a very strange case where a man, who otherwise would not behave in this manner has behaved in this appalling manner.

“He wishes to publicly apologise to the other man and his family for what he has done.”

Wood had been under stress at the time and had been drinking.

He was living at the caravan park because his personal life had “taken a turn for the worse”.

Mr Kutte said Wood was also an ex-soldier who had served in Northern Ireland.