A CRIME author and former resident of York will return to the city to discuss her new book series.
Helen Cox, who studied at York St John University, will return to discuss her new crime series based in York.
The books within the series are called ‘Murder by the Minster’, released in July and ‘A Body in the Bookshop’, released on October 31.
The series features librarian-turned-sleuth, Kitt Hartley, who must investigate crimes taking place in the city. Kitt’s best friend, Evie Bowes, is under suspicion of murder after her boyfriend is found dead. All the evidence points to Evie and Kitt decides to work to clear her name.
Helen graduated from York St John with an MA in Literature and Creative Writing in 2006.
Before starting her new crime series, the author wrote two romance novels, set in the fictional Starlight Diner of New York City, and three non-fiction books. Helen has also written editorial for TV, radio, websites, magazines and blogs, providing commentary on a range of topics.
Helen will be appearing at York Explore Library and Archive on November 9 at 2pm. Bookings at a cost of £5 can be made at any library in York, or online at: www.exploreyork.org.uk