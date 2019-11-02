A WORLD-renowned brass band is coming to York to join forces with the city’s own Shepherd Group Brass Band for an afternoon music for charity.
The Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band will come to the city early next year to perform in the York Brass Against Cancer event.
The event is organised by YAC Promotions, the entertainment specialists who have raised more than £65,000 for York Against Cancer through a string of musical events including York Rocks, York Swings, York Musicals and York Country Against Cancer.
Ian Surgenor, founder of YAC Promotions and joint organiser of the brass event, said: "When you think of Yorkshire, you think of brass bands.
"We've done country, rock, swing and musicals – it seemed that brass would be a good thing to do."
The event has sponsorship support from Pavers, the York-based shoe company.
York Brass Against Cancer takes place at the Grand Opera House, York, on January 19, 2020.
Tickets are £15 and are available at: http://bit.ly/2pKzmC0 or from the theatre box office.