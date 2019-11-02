A CARE home has been placed in special measures after inspectors raised fears for residents' safety over the management of fire risks and medications.

The Care Quality Commission has concluded that Tancred Hall Nursing Home at Whixley, between York and Knaresborough, is 'inadequate' and must take a series of measures to make it safe.

The watchdog said the home -which provides residential and nursing care for up to 49 younger adults and older people who may be living with a physical disability, sensory impairment, mental health needs or dementia- put residents 'at risk of avoidable harm.'

Its report said there were significant and widespread concerns, for example, in relation to the cleanliness of the environment and fire safety.

"People had not been protected from risks associated with a fire occurring," it said. "North Yorkshire Fire Service were due to revisit the service to make sure appropriate action had been taken in response to these concerns. The provider was working to address these concerns."

The report said people were also at increased risk of harm because medicines had not been managed safely. "We could not be certain people had received their medicines as accurate stock levels were not always recorded....Improvements were needed to make sure medicines were managed safely."

It said the inspection was prompted by concerns received about the environment, infection control practices, staffing and the quality of the care provided.

"People's personal care needs had not always been met and their dignity had been compromised by issues with the cleanliness and care shown in maintaining a welcoming and homely environment."

The report said people told inspectors that staff were generally kind and friendly, but they spent long periods of time socially isolated or without meaningful stimulation. But the new manager had been responsive to feedback and worked with the provider to make improvements.

The CQC said it will now keep the service under review and re-inspect within six months to check for significant improvements.

*The home was invited to comment but did not respond.