THE friend of a young woman who died of ovarian cancer have raised funds for the hospice which cared for her.

Emma Bottomley, 26, from Malton, died on August 26, at St Catherine’s Hospice, Scarborough.

Her friend Cheryl Reid said she had wanted to do something to support Emma and the hospice.

“I run the Radical Health Company in Malton and decided to hold an open day offering cake and coffee for my clients and anyone who wanted to drop in,” said Cheryl, 25.

”I started planning the fundraising event some time ago when Emma was ill.

“Emma helped organise things and collected lots of raffle prizes, but unfortunately she was too ill to come on the day.”

Emma, who lived with her fiancé Jack Fletcher in Malton, worked at Fera Science Ltd, near Sand Hutton.

When Emma was 20, she was treated for a cancerous ovarian cyst and was given the all clear after surgery. While in remission, she participated in numerous sporting events, including the Great North Run.

Tests confirmed in February this year that the ovarian cancer had returned.

Cheryl said: “I’d known Emma for around eight years since we were at Malton School sixth form and she was one of my best friends.”

Cheryl said that as well as the open day, which raised £505 for Saint Catherine’s, Emma’s friends and family had taken part in the hospice’s sunrise walk and quiz night.

“Saint Catherine’s is an incredible place with the care and support they provide,” she said.

“I am sure Emma would be have been pleased we are doing what we can to raise funds for them.”

Cheryl said she still could not believe Emma has gone.

“We were like sisters and always very supportive of each other. I was devastated when she died and still find it hard to come to terms with,” she said.

“I will definitely be raising further events in memory of Emma to support Saint Catherine’s.”