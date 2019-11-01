A MAN has died in a crash on a North Yorkshire road and another person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

North Yorkshire Police said the three vehicle collision - involving a silver Kia Rio, a black Lexus IS and a petrol tanker - happened at about 6.42am today on the A171 at Ugthorpe, near Whitby.

"The petrol tanker and Kia Rio were travelling in the direction towards Whitby and the Lexus was travelling towards Guisborough," said a spokesperson.

"One person sadly died at the scene. The driver of the Lexus was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious but stable injuries. The driver of the tanker was uninjured.

"Police inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist the investigation.

"In particular, anyone who witnessed the collision or who was travelling in the area at the time, or who may have dash-cam in operation prior to the collision is urged to contact them.

"Officers would also like to speak to the driver of a vehicle, described as a Land Rover, that briefly stopped at the scene but then continued on their journey.

"If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

"Please quote reference number 12190201463 when providing details about this incident.

"The stretch of road is likely to remain closed until this afternoon and motorists are advised to use alternative routes until further notice.

"Police are not in a position to name the deceased at this stage."