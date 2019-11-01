AN extra £40,000 is needed to redevelop Harrogate Convention Centre - according to the venue's bosses.
A council report says £175,000 of funding from Harrogate Borough Council has already been spent on preparing the outline business case and consultancy work for the centre’s future redevelopment in an attempt to make it more vibrant and attractive to visitors.
Initial plans approved last year features a new plaza and seating area, as well as brick pillars created to separate pedestrian and vehicle areas, alongside new security measures including galvanised steel bollards which can rise in six seconds.
The extra cash will go towards Cushman & Wakefield, the commercial real estate consultants who have so far done the bulk of the centre’s proposed redevelopment.
"Centre director Paula Lorimer said: “A revitalised convention centre is essential to compete in today’s event industry and is vital to the future prosperity of our town. At this stage, it is absolutely correct we invest time and resources to ensure the best outcome is achieved."
“We want a development that is fit for the future, that works for our clients and is something we can all be proud of.”
The centre is owned by the council and welcomes more than 300,000 visitors a year.