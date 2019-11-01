A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting three men following a disturbance in a town near York on Hallowe'en.
A man was treated at the scene by ambulance staff and taken to hospital after the incident in Parkland Way, Haxby.
North Yorkshire Police said yesterday that officers were called to the street at about 9.50pm on Thursday and arrested a 43-year-old man from York on suspicion of assaulting three men, two in their twenties and one in his 60s.
A spokeswoman said the casualty's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, adding: "The arrested man remains in police custody at this time."
Residents complained earlier on Facebook about teenagers throwing eggs at houses and cars, and claimed they also knocked over a portable toilet.
