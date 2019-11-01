A MAJOR exhibition of work by one of the country's best-known contemporary artists is coming to York.

A show featuring Grayson Perry's earliest works and “lost pots” will open at York Art Gallery next year.

The touring exhibition - titled Grayson Perry: The Pre-Therapy Years - will be in York from 12 June to 20 September 2020.

It includes 70 ceramics that have been crowd-sourced following a national public appeal.

And it will be the first time these lost pots have been on display together.

Dr Helen Walsh, curator of ceramics, said: “We are delighted to be showcasing the ground-breaking early works of such a renowned and influential artist.

“It is fascinating to see how his craft has progressed and evolved since he began working as an artist. His early ceramic works show that the distinctive style, themes and characters have always been central in his decoration."

Grayson Perry said of the exhibition: “This show has been such a joy to put together, I am really looking forward to seeing these early works again many of which I have not seen since the eighties.

"It is as near as I will ever get to meeting myself as a young man, an angrier, priapic me with huge energy but a much smaller wardrobe.”