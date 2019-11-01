The 5,000 residents of Poppleton enjoy a good range of local shops and services including two convenience stores and a butcher which we like and use regularly.
However, Paul Hepworth (Letters, October 28) misses the point when referring to ‘peripheral shopping malls’. Clifton Moor may be peripheral for him but it is nearby for us and we use it.
It is eight minutes from my house to Tesco, door to door. Parking is free with many other shops nearby. Poppleton has been going there several times per week for the last 30 years.
Paul wants a comprehensive citywide cycle network. Good idea but it will only extract a few stalwarts from their cars to cycle to Clifton Moor from Poppleton. It will take far longer than eight minutes and where does one put the shopping?
The first practical petrol car was built by Karl Benz in Germany in 1885. Today there are 35 million vehicles on the roads of the UK alone. Petrol and diesel have to go but in one form or another, cars are here to stay. Bicycles are great, but they are no substitute for a car or truck.
Quentin Macdonald,
Church Lane,
Nether Poppleton, York