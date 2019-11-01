A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with head injuries after he was understood to have been attacked with a glass bottle in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police said that officer were called to a disturbance at a property in the village of Huby, near Easingwold, at around 9.50pm last night (October 31).
It said: "We were called to reports of a fight involving a number of people. On arrival we found a 15-year-old boy with injuries consistent with being hit with a glass bottle. He sustained cuts to his head and was treated by ambulance staff before being taken to hospital.
"Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and violent disorder. They remain in police custody at this time."
