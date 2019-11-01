A DRUG dealer who was found in Harrogate with over 200 wraps of heroin and cocaine has been jailed for over six years.

Rommel Morgan, 24, of Ilbert Avenue, Bradford, pleaded guilty at York Crown Court yesterday, (October 31), to two counts of possessing class A drugs, one count of possessing criminal property, and two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

North Yorkshire Police said Morgan was arrested in February by officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite team – the force’s proactive “county lines” team.

While patrolling in plain clothes in the Woodfield Road area, officers spotted Morgan who was seen to meet up with a couple and exchange items. As the three separated, Morgan ran off from the officers but ran into a branch, became unsteady and fell to the ground.

As he did so, his trousers fell down and a number of items fell out, including a package full of 78 wraps of crack cocaine and 31 wraps of heroin, along with over £200 in various denominations. Despite falling, he got up and continued to run, followed by police who quickly caught up with him. Officers seized the items and arrested him.

While under investigation for this incident, Morgan was arrested again in August following reports of drug dealing on Skipton Road in Harrogate. Officers attended and inquiries led them to a flat where Morgan had been staying.

Officers entered the flat and saw Morgan in the communal area. They searched him and recovered £615 from his sock and after searching the flat, found 57 wraps of cocaine and 46 wraps of heroin along with extensive evidence of drug use. He was arrested and subsequently charged with four counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, and two of possessing criminal property – the money made from drug dealing.

Detective Constable Tom Barker of Harrogate’s Operation Expedite team, said: “Morgan’s tactics were classic county lines, travelling from Bradford to Harrogate to pedal his drugs and staying with local people. Drug dealing is causing misery in our communities and I hope this latest case sends a clear message that we are out there watching, you might not see us, but we’re there and we will take action.”

North Yorkshire Police added that county lines - the term given to a form of organised crime in which drug dealers from urban areas exploit vulnerable people, including children, and force them to deal drugs in smaller towns and cities - is a real concern for the force.

They added that a major concern is a practice known as cuckooing, which is where drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person and use it to store and sell drugs. They often use violence and intimidation to achieve this. Cuckooing victims are often drug users themselves, and people who are vulnerable due to a mental or physical disability, their age or lifestyle, such as sex workers and single mothers. They are often given free drugs in return for allowing dealers to stay at their home. Resulting in them being dependent on the dealers and “owing” them a debt.

It said: "Members of the public provide invaluable information that helps shape our operational activity and we urge residents to look out for the signs of cuckooing in their neighbourhood and report any concerns they have. Signs to look out for include increased callers at a property, increased antisocial behaviour, unfamiliar vehicles and covered windows.

If you suspect anything, call North Yorkshire Police on 101.