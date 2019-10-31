YET another store in York city centre is to close.

Signs have appeared in the windows of Bonmarché in Goodramgate, saying:"Closing down sale."

The closure comes less than a fortnight after the firm collapsed into administration, at which time the administrators said the company would continue to trade and all stores would remain open, with no immediate job losses, as they assessed options to secure its future.

The retailer is just the latest victim of the high street downturn after a “sustained period of challenging trading conditions”, said the administrators FRP.

The womenswear retailer employs 2,887 staff, including 200 at its head office, and operates 318 stores across the UK.

The brand has recently struggled with rising costs, such as business rates and rising wages, as well as dwindling footfall on UK high streets.

Tony Wright, of PRP, said then: “Bonmarche has been a staple on the UK high street for nearly three decades, but the persistent challenges facing retail have taken their toll and led to the administration.

“There is every sign that we can continue trading while we market Bonmarche for sale and believe that there will be interest to take on the business.”

York city centre has been hit by a series of shop closures this year, including Dorothy Perkins/ Burtons in Coney Street, French Connection in Davygate, LK Bennett in Petergate and Crabtree & Evelyn in Stonegate.

The Gap store in Davygate closed earlier this month, Links of London jewellery shop in Stonegate is to shut and the Debenhams store in Davygate is to close down later this year.

The BHS store in Coney Street has long stood empty but top fashion chain Flannels opened in part of the building and Sports Direct and USC are also due to open later this year in another part of the complex.