A KEY city centre road will be shut next week for resurfacing work.

Foss Bank will be closed from 7.30pm until 5am from Monday to Friday.

A council spokesman has warned people to expect delays while the work is carried out.

The road will be shut from the roundabout at Heworth Green to just past the entrance to Sainsbury's.

There will be no access to the supermarket during the works - but customers can still get to the store from Jewbury.

A diversion will be signposted - and buses will also be re-routed.

Gale Lane is due to close for resurfacing from November 18 to 22 - from 9.15am to 5pm - between the mini roundabout at Cornlands Road up to and including the junction of St Stephen’s Road.

Buses - including the number 4 and the 24 - will follow a diversion.

This includes a diversion for bus service 4 – at southern end of Green Lane, turn around roundabout and return through Acomb via Green Lane, Front St, Gale Lane, resuming normal route at Cornlands Rd.

Service 24 – from Ascot Way terminus via Kingsway West, Danesford Ave, Stuart Rd, Tudor Rd, Green Lane, Front St, Gale Lane, Cornlands Rd resuming normal route halfway along Cornlands Rd.

And cyclists will need to push their bikes along the pavement.

Emergency services will be able to access properties at all times during the work.

A spokesman for City of York Council has warned people to expect disruption - but say everything will be done to keep inconvenience to a minimum.

For more information on roadworks in York, visit york.gov.uk/roadworks.

And for information about public transport around the city - including cycle routes and traffic updates - visit itravelyork.info