A TAKEAWAY wants to sell alcohol into the early hours of the morning on Fridays and Saturdays - but police and residents have hit out at the plans saying they may lead to noisy drinkers, litter and bad behaviour.

Cecil’s Pizza and Grill, near the University of York, has applied for a licence to sell alcohol - both to drink in and take away - until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays and 11pm on every other day of the week.

But a councillor says residents are worried about the plans and North Yorkshire Police has also asked that the licence is refused.

Hull Road councillor George Norman has written to City of York Council’s licensing team ahead of a meeting next Thursday.

He said: “I have serious concerns about this application and its potential impact on noise, public nuisance, illegal littering, and the potential impact on nearby student accommodation, including accommodation primarily occupied by student parents with young children.

“I have been contacted by concerned residents about this, both students and more long term residents in Badger Hill, and make this representation with those in mind.”

He said the takeaway, at Kimberlow Rise, has not put forward any security measures and added that littering is already a “serious problem” in the Field Lane area.

Police have also written to the council, saying that "granting this licence would be detrimental for the residents and visitors of York".

The force added: “North Yorkshire Police do not support this application for a premises licence... it is believed [it] would undermine the crime prevention objective.”

But the application says alcohol could only be purchased if the customer is also ordering food.

It adds that there are notices asking people to leave quietly.

And it says: “A full colour CCTV system is installed which covers the inside and outside of the premises.

“The outside dining area will not be used after 11pm.”

And they have included a map to illustrate the distance between the takeaway and the nearest student blocks and housing.