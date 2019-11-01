A FIRE chief has spoken out after two more people were rescued from a York river.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service’s York and Acomb crews were first mobilised at 2.48am yesterday (Thursday) to reports of a man in the Ouse, but on their arrival he was out of the water and in police custody.

Less than an hour later, at 3.39am, the York crew rescued a woman from a sand bar at the side of the river at Queen’s Staith, who was unable to climb back up the wall.

York Rescue Boat tweeted that its team was called out after concerns were raised for a person near the river and the incident was brought to a safe conclusion.

The rescues came less than 24 hours after a woman was saved from the River Foss early on Wednesday after she had spent almost an hour in the freezing water, and after another person climbed back to safety after standing on the wrong side of the wall on Ouse Bridge.

A man’s body was also recovered from the Ouse near Lendal Bridge on Saturday morning.

Fire station manager Bob Hoskins said crews had attended a number of York river incidents over the past week.

“Whilst we don’t know the circumstances around these incidents, we would like to take this opportunity to remind people to take care around open water,” he said.

“At this time of year the water temperature will be very low, even the strongest swimmer will struggle.”

He said people going out for drinks should think about their route home, and try to avoid walking along routes near open water and walking home alone.

“If you see someone in trouble in the water, please dial 999 and ask for the fire service and look out for rescue equipment nearby that you can use to throw to the person.”