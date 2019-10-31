THE spectacular Northern Lights show at York Minster has attracted 22,000 people, reached more than two million social media users and attracted national and international media coverage, the cathedral has revealed.

A spokeswoman said the cathedral's box office team experienced unprecedented demand for the 16-show sell out run, which ends tonight.

Ticket revenue, match funded by the National Heritage Lottery Fund and York Minster Fund, would fund protective glazing for the Minster's stained glass, she said.

"Designed by award winning artists Ross Ashton and Karen Monid from double Guinness World Record winning company The Projection Studio, the extraordinary sound and light installation staged in the Minster’s monumental Nave, has been a resounding success," she said.

"The marketing and media campaign for the event achieved extensive regional, national and international news coverage and has reached over two million users on social media since opening night - once again helping to put York and the Minster on the map.

"The installation originally debuted at York Minster in June 2018 selling out all three nights as part of a fundraising event to protect the Minster’s priceless medieval stained glass. This current run was extended to eight nights due to public demand."

Neil Sanderson, Director of the York Minster Fund, said the light installation had enabled people to experience the Minster in a different way, adding: “The scale and ambition of the artistic endeavour by Ross Ashton and Karen Monid has been truly inspiring.

"They produced a stunning and breath-taking spectacle that reflects the Minster’s religious and artistic heritage and that entirely respects the Minster’s purpose as a place of worship, giving visitors some sense of the awe experienced by medieval visitors when they first saw the Minster’s stained glass windows.

“We want to thank everyone who came to see the show and for their support for the campaign to protect their Minster.

"With the ticket revenue and match funding from the National Heritage Lottery Fund (NHLF) and from the York Minster Fund, we will be able to continue our project to fit protective glazing to all of York Minster’s windows and preserve them for future generations.”