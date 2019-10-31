A COUPLE swapped horror for happiness after a man proposed to his girlfriend at the York Maze Hallowscream.

Carl Adams, 30, from Bridlington proposed to the love of his life, Emily Tindall, 24, on Wednesday (October 30) whilst dressed up in a Halloween costume.

He said that the couple, who have known each other for four years and have been together for six months, had been talking about marriage for a few months and thought that Hallowscream would be a surprise.

Carl said: "As soon as we booked to go to Hallowscream, I knew it had to be there.

"I am taking her on holiday near Christmas and I thought that would be too much of a giveaway.

"Emily hates scary places so this was a perfect surprise.

"I arranged with the York Maze organiser that I would run off to get changed whilst Emily stood at the photo booth.

"I think she was utterly confused and worried where I had gone but thankfully it all worked out well. When I came over and proposed she was overwhelmed but thankfully she said yes."

The couple said they will also tie the knot at York Maze, however, nothing has been decided yet.

Carl added: "We just love the venue and think it is perfect for a wedding."