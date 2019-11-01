EIGHTY new temporary jobs are being created at Marks & Spencer stores in York.

The company is looking for seasonal workers for its stores in Parliament Street and at the Vanguard shopping centre, to help during the busy festive season.

A variety of Christmas temporary roles are available at the two stores across the company’s clothing, home and food departments, with applications now open.

Sacha Berendji, retail, operations and property director at Marks & Spencer, said: “The run up to Christmas is one of the busiest times of year and we want to make shopping with us as enjoyable and easy as possible.

“This means we need more great colleagues on hand to offer a brilliant service and help customers get everything they need, from the big gifts right down to the trimmings.

“We have a fantastic team in York and Vangarde.

“And, every year, many of the additional colleagues we recruit stay with us, so we very much look forward to welcoming new applicants.”

To find out more about the positions, visit http://careers.marksandspencer.com.