A LAW firm in York is expanding its business and creating jobs as it moves into the city's old fire station site.

The former fire station, in Clifford Street, closed several years ago to make way for a £15 million development, including seven luxury apartments.

Now Secerna solicitors is to take just under 3,000sq ft of office space - which is expected to create new jobs, although the company was unable to confirm how many.

However, the developers of the new site - Helmsley Group - said a plan for several restaurants to be included in the development has been scrapped, and Secerna will occupy the whole unit.

The firm, which represents several multi-national corporations and small businesses, said that it has had "eight successful years in our current location, however, we have outgrown our current space and have further ambitions to grow and expand".

A spokesperson added: “The new office allows us to do just that and we will be looking to create new jobs in the next year as well as providing an inspirational working environment for all of our staff.”

The company - currently based in Heslington - added that it expects to complete the move to the city centre site when the fit-out is completed next month.

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, said: “The lack of available quality office premises and scarcity of new build homes in York city centre has been well documented and property at Old Fire Station has therefore been much in demand.

“It is extremely pleasing to welcome Secerna as our primary commercial tenant and welcome additional workers into the city’s economy. The firm is expanding and space is being fitted out to the highest specifications.”