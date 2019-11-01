YORK-BASED train operator Grand Central has announced details of a £2.6 million plan to upgrade stations along its routes, including Thirsk.

The firm, which runs direct trains from York to London and also to Sunderland, says a raft of schemes are now underway at Sunderland, Hartlepool, Eaglescliffe, Thirsk, Bradford Interchange, Brighouse and Wakefield Kirkgate stations.

In Thirsk, it planned to expand the car park, taking the total number of parking spaces up to 73 plus an additional five disabled spaces, said a spokeswoman.

There would also be improved lighting and drainage as well as ‘passive provision’ for electric vehicle charging points.

“Grand Central does not own or manage these particular stations along the routes,” she said.

“However, as part of our continued commitment to investing in our communities we are working with our partners to upgrade facilities at these stations.”

She said the announcement came at an ‘exciting time’ for Grand Central, which had also recently been granted access rights by the Office of Rail and Road to operate an additional daily return service between Sunderland and London Kings Cross - via York - until at least 2021.