PUTTING all recycling waste out for collection in a single bin - instead of sorting it into separate boxes - would be easier for residents, increase the amount of rubbish York recycles and reduce the number of missed bin rounds - according to a councillor.

A City of York Council meeting heard the authority will look to buy new bin lorries, and review the recycling bring banks across the city.

But the council will not collect any new types of rubbish for recycling - such as food waste - and residents will still need to separate their recycling.

Cllr Mark Warters - who has been campaigning for residents to be able to put all recycling into a single bin - told senior councillors: “You signed up to the climate emergency and you ought to look at increasing recycling rates.

“You want to learn from the neighbouring East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s system - one wheelie bin that allows residents to put all recycling in together.

“It’s not only easy for residents - as evidence by the recycling rates which are consistently at the top of all UK authorities - but it’s also quicker, cleaner and easier for operatives to collect.

“This would reduce the issues with missed collections.”

Councillors said they want to increase the amount of rubbish York sends for recycling. But a report written for the meeting says the council can get more money for high quality, separated recycling.

Resident Lars Kramm called on them to be more ambitious with their recycling targets, adding: “We should also review our dogma of economic viability - do we still want to maximise our profits with our recycling operations, or better minimise our environmental footprint?”

And an environment group called on the council to help York become a zero waste city - with no rubbish sent to landfill or incinerator.

Tom Waring of charity St Nick’s said: “We need to work together to increase our drive to become a zero waste city. The 2050 target quite frankly is way too far in the future.

“We’re facing a climate emergency and we’re facing it now.”