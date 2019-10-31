THE Green Party has announced its candidate for York Outer for the forthcoming General Election.
Lars Kramm, the former Micklegate councillor, believes that only the Green Party has the national interests at heart.
He said: “Tories, Lib Dems, SNP and Labour all have different party-political motivations, why they are backing an early election and spoiling people’s Christmas. But none of them are in the interest of the country, as they have proven again and again that they cannot put country before party.
"Don’t get me wrong, we need a general election and the Green Party is ready to fight one, but on its own with all the questions that we need to address in a proper general election like how to address the climate emergency, solve the housing crisis, fund our National Health Service or creating a fair and juster society.”