PUBS and clubs in York will be opening early to allow fans to watch England in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday morning.

Venues across the city will be opening their doors in time for fans to see England take on South Africa right from kick off in Yokohama, Japan, at 9am GMT.

The York Sports Club, in Clifton Park, will be hosting an event, with doors opening at 8am. There will be breakfast sandwiches available as well as re-fillable hot drinks.

The bar will be open from 8.45am serving alcohol. Selected bottled beers will be priced at two for £5.

The Windmill in Blossom Street will open from 8.30am to show the match. It will be serving breakfast and its usual drinks deals will be available from the bar, including two craft bottled beers for £7.

The Graduate pub in Lendal will open at 8.30am offering its usual food and drinks deals, including varied full English breakfasts, pancakes and waffles.

The Bootham Tavern in Bootham will be opening at 8am, serving sandwiches with either tea or coffee for £4 until 10am when it will open the bar. Once the bar is open, it will be offering deals including four for £11.50 on selected beers, two for £7 on selected ciders and doubling up on spirits for an extra 65p.

The Terrace sports tavern in Fossgate will be opening up at 8.30am, also serving breakfast and opening the bar to visitors viewing the game.

The Keystones pub in Monkgate will also be opening up early, serving both food and drink throughout the day.

For further information on opening times or food and drink offers, visit each of the bars’ and pubs’ websites or Facebook pages.

Eddie Jones’ side beat New Zealand 19-7 in the semi-final on Saturday, in what was predicted to be a very tight game. New Zealand are current holders of the World Cup, after winning the competition in England in 2015, beating Australia in the final at Twickenham.

This will be England’s fourth Rugby World Cup final. They won the competition in 2003, when they beat Australia 20-17 in the final in Sydney.