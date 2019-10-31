A SMALL charity help those with life limiting conditions will visit York tomorrow (Friday) to raise awareness.

The Jumbulance Trust is an accessible travel charity which organises holidays for both adults and children with disabilities and complex health conditions.

It uses two vehicles, which are part coach, part ambulance, to make travel easier and more comfortable.

One of the vehicles will be parked in Parliament Street, York, from 10am-5pm on Friday, to raise awareness of the charity in the city.

Members of the York Group will be available to show people around the vehicle and to answer any questions about holidays they provide.

The Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Janet Looker, will visit the vehicle at 11am.

The charity provides trips to European locations including Holland, France, Germany and Italy. To donate to the trust, visit their website at: http://www.jumbulance.org.uk/