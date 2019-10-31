A PRODUCTION of A Christmas Carol will return to York in December as the show travels across the North East and Yorkshire.
Life and Limb Puppets and award-winning Theatre Space North East return with the timeless Dickensian tale, featuring stunning, larger than life puppetry, live music, mischievous sprites and a sprinkling of ghoulish Christmas cheer, promising a festive family night out.
Last year’s original performances sold out in less than 48 hours, prompting the producers to double the number of shows.
It raised more than £1,000 for local charities and foodbanks and will again have collections at each performance.
This year, the tour will include 36 shows across seven venues. The York show will be held at Merchant Taylor’s Hall in Aldwark on December 17-19.
Tickets at: www.arctix.co.uk. Admission costs £16 plus fees with concessions for under 16s, OAPs, emergency services personnel and students.